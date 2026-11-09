'Going the Distance' probes Steindler murder and 'Rocky' ties
Entertainment
Going the Distance, a new book by Michael Sielski, shines a light on the unsolved murder of Howie Steindler, the gym owner who owned the LA gym where Rocky filmed its interior scenes.
The author suggests Steindler's death wasn't just bad luck, hinting at deeper secrets tied to the iconic film's history.
Stallone clashed with Halsey and Conrad
The book also uncovers behind-the-scenes tension: Stallone clashed with editors Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad over credit, and some story about his dog Butkus is now being questioned.
Plus, Jennifer Peterson (one of the late Carl Weathers's three former wives) says Stallone and Weathers weren't actually close friends.
For fans and newcomers alike, it's a fresh look at what really happened outside the ring.