'Golden Bhagyam' teaser blends Telugu and Tamil comedy with food
Entertainment
The teaser for Golden Bhagyam just dropped, and it's serving up a fun blend of Telugu and Tamil comedy.
Satya and Yogi Babu lead the way, cracking jokes in both languages while bonding over classic dishes like idli sambar and biryani.
The teaser even nods to iconic film duos with clever background cutouts, making the cultural mashup feel extra playful.
Basamsetti directs 'Golden Bhagyam'
Directed by Pawan Basamsetti (of Rangabali fame), the film also stars Jayashree, Athiraj, and Vennela Kishore.
Malayalam cinematographer Bablu Aju is behind the visuals, with music by Pawan CH.
This is the first project from Dream Movie Makers and Nayavayu Chitralu, so it's a fresh start for both production houses.