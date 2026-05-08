Golden Globes 2027 allows generative AI entries with human control
Entertainment
The Golden Globes are letting AI join the party for their 2027 awards, but only if humans stay in charge.
The Golden Globes organizers say you can use generative AI in your entry, but the creative vision and credit must belong to real people.
The show is set for January 10, so expect some tech-meets-talent moments.
Golden Globes require disclosure and consent
If you use AI, like tweaking an actor's voice or face, you have to say so. Performers must approve any AI enhancements to their work and keep control over how they're used; otherwise, entries get disqualified.
For writing, directing, music, and animation categories, humans still call the shots: AI can help out, but it can't take over.
The idea: keep creativity human while making space for new tech.