Golden Globes 2027 allows generative AI entries with human control

Golden Globes require disclosure and consent

If you use AI, like tweaking an actor's voice or face, you have to say so. Performers must approve any AI enhancements to their work and keep control over how they're used; otherwise, entries get disqualified.

For writing, directing, music, and animation categories, humans still call the shots: AI can help out, but it can't take over.

The idea: keep creativity human while making space for new tech.