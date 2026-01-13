Golden Globes 2026: What's inside the $1M gift bag?

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place on January 11 evening. And, while fans celebrated top fashion moments on the red carpet and cheered on their favorite winners, the official gift bag given to winners and presenters has drawn special attention. This year's gift bag, titled The Ultimate Gift Bag, came with 28 luxury products and experiences and is worth just under $1 million!

Luxurious offerings Travel and experiences The gift bag includes 35 unique offerings in travel, beauty, wellness, and spirits. Some of the most luxurious experiences include a three-night stay at Casa Bellamar in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico ($25K), a five-day luxury yacht charter throughout Indonesia's Coral Triangle ($60K), and a two-night stay at The Muraka in the Maldives ($70K). Multiple-night stays across Thailand, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Maldives are also available.

Pampering gifts Wellness and beauty products The wellness and beauty section of the gift bag is also impressive. It includes Brad Pitt's skincare routine with The Serum and The Cream from Beau Domaine ($273), a skincare set from Cellcosmet ($445), and a cutting-edge LED hair growth helmet from CurrentBody Skin ($860). Other notable items are an exclusive full club rental experience at DOGPOUND gym ($7,500) and two passes to Robb Report's inaugural wellness retreat ($20,000).

Culinary delights Wine club membership, whisky cases, and more The gift bag also includes a selection of wines and spirits. The 672 Napa Valley Wine Club by Robb Report offers a three-bottle Discovery Level membership ($300), while Cygnet provides a bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77 with martini and rocks glasses by Erik Lorincz ($500). Isle of Harris Distillery has included one six-bottle case of whisky from an exclusive cask for recipients ($1,080).