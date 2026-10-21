Golden Globes moves 'Michael' to drama over musical numbers
Entertainment
The Michael biopic, starring Jaafar Jackson, just got kicked out of the musical or comedy category for the 2027 Golden Globes.
The committee said its musical numbers didn't really move the story along, so now the film will compete as a drama, a tougher field where studios don't usually get overruled like this.
Lionsgate may appeal 'Michael' reclassification
Lionsgate, the studio behind Michael, is thinking about appealing this decision before the October 31 deadline.
Newer rules have made it harder for music-heavy biopics to qualify as musicals, unlike older winners like Ray or Walk the Line.
Even with this curveball, Lionsgate is staying hopeful as nominations drop December 7 and winners are revealed January 10.
Supporting actor categories won't change due to this switch.