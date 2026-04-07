'Golmaal 5' gives actress Priyamani role with no romance
Entertainment
Golmaal 5 is shaking things up: This time, there's no romantic subplot for Priyamani.
Priyamani joins Ajay Devgn and the usual gang, but unlike past films where actresses were paired with Devgn, her character stands on her own.
'Golmaal 5' cast features Kumar cameo
The March 14 cast announcement video brought back familiar faces like Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and it welcomed Sharman Joshi again.
Fans got an extra treat with Akshay Kumar popping up in a quirky bald cameo.
With its classic humor and ensemble chaos, Golmaal 5 looks set to keep the laughs rolling for a new generation.