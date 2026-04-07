'Golmaal 5' gives actress Priyamani role with no romance

'Golmaal 5' cast features Kumar cameo

The March 14 cast announcement video brought back familiar faces like Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and it welcomed Sharman Joshi again.

Fans got an extra treat with Akshay Kumar popping up in a quirky bald cameo.

With its classic humor and ensemble chaos, Golmaal 5 looks set to keep the laughs rolling for a new generation.