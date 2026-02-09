'Golmaal 5' based on 'Do Aur Do Paanch'? Shetty clarifies

Director Rohit Shetty has denied reports claiming that his upcoming film Golmaal 5 is inspired by the classic Bollywood comedy Do Aur Do Paanch. The recent speculation had suggested that the fifth installment of the Golmaal franchise would be a modern adaptation of the 1980 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor . However, Shetty's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez, has issued a statement categorically rejecting these claims.

Statement 'Golmaal 5' is not based on 'Do Aur Do Paanch' The statement from Rohit Shetty Picturez read, "We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film Do Aur Do Paanch." "We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue." The statement also urged media houses to refrain from publishing unverified information.

Warning issued Statement warns of legal action against unverified reports The statement further warned of strict legal action against those who publish or circulate unverified information about Golmaal 5. It read, "Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives, Universal Communications, prior to publication." "We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest."

