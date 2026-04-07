'Golmaal 5' breaks tradition, won't have female lead opposite Devgn

The Golmaal franchise has always been known for its ensemble cast and comedic chaos. The first four parts featured a female lead, Rimi Sen in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Kareena Kapoor Khan in Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3, and Parineeti Chopra in the last installment, Golmaal Again (2017). The absence of a traditional love interest is seen as a refreshing change.

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What's in store for 'Golmaal 5'?

Golmaal 5 is touted to be the most ambitious installment yet. Devgn will be joined by regulars Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade for another round of hilarious chaos. The film also marks Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. Akshay Kumar joins the cast in a negative comic role. The new installment is expected to deliver an innovative storyline while moving away from the prank-driven situational humor of its predecessors. Golmaal 5 is eying a 2027 release.