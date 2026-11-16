'Golmaal 5': Ajay and Akshay to shoot 2 special songs
What's the story
As the release of Golmaal 5 approaches, director Rohit Shetty is reportedly bringing together the beloved cast for two special songs. The ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, will reunite in Mumbai in December for the fun-filled tracks. The film is set to hit theaters in January.
Schedule coordination
Cast confirmed their availability for the shoot
The entire cast has reportedly confirmed their availability for the shoot.
A source told mid-day, "The shoot will take place in the first week of December. The whole ensemble will shoot for the songs, which are supposed to be big, fun tracks."
"Every installment of Golmaal has had celebratory songs, and Golmaal 5 will be no different."
Musical legacy
Two celebratory tracks in 'Golmaal 5'
True to the franchise's tradition, Golmaal 5 will feature two lively celebratory tracks.
The source added, "The whole ensemble will shoot for the songs, which are supposed to be big, fun tracks."
The team looks set to deliver another round of laughs and music for longtime fans and new viewers alike. This is the first time Kumar will be seen in the series that began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006.
It releases on January 8, 2027.