'Golmaal' star Mukherjee took 'derogatory' roles after 2002 bankruptcy
Susmita Mukherjee, known for films like Golmaal, opened up about taking on roles she found "sexist" and "derogatory" after her production company went bankrupt in 2002, leaving her with a ₹1 crore debt.
With recovery people constantly at her door, she took whatever work she could to pay off the loans.
Mukherjee repaid loan after 3-4 years
Mukherjee shared that all her earnings went toward clearing debts and supporting her daughter's overseas education, even when it meant family disagreements.
Looking back, she says, "Did I sell my soul? Of course, I sold my soul," but adds that now she worked very hard to repay that loan after 3-4 years and only chooses projects that fit her values: "Now I do exactly what I feel like; with respect, I earn well, and I'm happy with the projects I'm doing."