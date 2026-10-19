Gomez says vaping changed her voice and warns fans
Entertainment
Selena Gomez just shared that vaping has changed how her voice sounds.
In a recent Instagram post, she called the habit "stupid" and said nicotine is hard to quit and that vaping is "just not worth it," warning fans not to make the same mistake.
Gomez open about lupus since 2015
Gomez has been open about living with lupus since 2015, a condition that can also affect her vocal cords.
Even after facing criticism for vaping, especially following her 2017 kidney transplant, she has received a lot of support for being honest about addiction and working toward healthier choices.