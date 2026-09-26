Goncourt removes Orelien from shortlist after AI authorship claims
Entertainment
The Goncourt Academy removed Thelyson Orelien's novel It Was Either That Or Die from its shortlist after claims the book was written with AI.
Orelien denied using AI, and his French publisher said the manuscript was started in 2017 and completed in draft form in 2019, before the arrival of commercially available generative AI tools.
Still, AI detectors flagged his work for possible machine involvement.
Orelien faces plagiarism scrutiny
The drama doesn't stop there: past works by Orelien are now under scrutiny for plagiarism, and his publisher in Quebec has paused promoting the book.
The whole situation has kicked off a bigger debate about whether AI should have a place in creative writing, and how we can really tell if something is human-made or not.