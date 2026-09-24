'Gondhal' director, Anurag Kashyap feuding amid Oscars selection? 

Davakhar wrote, "I deeply respect Anurag Kashyap sir and his filmmaking."

"On the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight on April 26 at 23:55, I introduced Gondhal to him. He said he hadn't heard of or watched it but would definitely do so."

"Since then it has neither been publicly available nor screened in Mumbai."

"My humble request to all audiences: please watch the film before passing a verdict."