'Gondhal' director, Anurag Kashyap feuding amid Oscars selection?
What's the story
Santosh Davakhar, the director of Gondhal, India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, has responded to Anurag Kashyap's criticism of the selection. In a detailed statement under a social media post, Davakhar revealed that he and Kashyap had met earlier this year when the Gangs of Wasseypur director admitted to not having seen or heard about Gondhal.
Statement
Davakhar shared, 'I deeply respect Anurag Kashyap sir'
Davakhar wrote, "I deeply respect Anurag Kashyap sir and his filmmaking."
"On the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight on April 26 at 23:55, I introduced Gondhal to him. He said he hadn't heard of or watched it but would definitely do so."
"Since then it has neither been publicly available nor screened in Mumbai."
"My humble request to all audiences: please watch the film before passing a verdict."
Film details
'It is created for the big screen, not OTT'
Davakhar described Gondhal as a "psychological thriller blending Marathi culture with global appeal."
He added, "It is created for the big screen, not OTT."
The filmmaker also acknowledged the responsibility of representing India at the Oscars and assured that they will not let their country down.
"Please watch it in theaters upon its upcoming re-release and stand behind us as we face the world," he wrote.
Criticism
What did Kashyap say about 'Gondhal's Oscar selection?
Kashyap had earlier criticized India's selection process for major international awards to Variety India, claiming that the country often selects the "wrong films" for the Oscars.
He cited The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light as examples of movies that should have been chosen but weren't.
He said, "The most important qualification for eligibility should be that the film should have gone to some international festival outside India."
"Gondhal should first try to get seen at festivals."
Film synopsis
All about 'Gondhal'
Written and directed by Davakhar, Gondhal is a Marathi psychological thriller set over one night at a traditional Gondhal ceremony, a centuries-old Maharashtrian folk ritual where newlyweds are blessed with devotional singing, music, and dance.
The movie includes Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni, Ishita Deshmukh, Suresh Vishwakarma, Anuj Prabhu, Nishad Bhoir, and Vitthal Kale.
The music is by Ilaiyaraaja.
It was originally released in theaters on November 14 last year and will be re-released ahead of the Oscars campaign.