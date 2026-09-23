Anurag Kashyap slams India's Oscar selection process: 'Too much politics'

On India missing out on winning in this category, Kashyap told Variety India, "Because we select absolutely wrong films. Even if we did have the chance to select the right ones like 'The Lunchbox' and 'All We Imagine As Light,' we messed it up."

He agreed with the interviewer that there is "too much politics in the selection process."

Kashyap added that this year, the competition is really tough and it's hard to beat international entries for the Oscars.