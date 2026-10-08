'Gondhal' India's pick for 99th Academy Awards previews in Mumbai
Entertainment
Gondhal, a Marathi-Hindi psychological thriller and India's pick for the 99th Academy Awards, is getting special previews ahead of its worldwide debut.
Directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film will be shown in Mumbai, Pune, Thane (October 9-11), and California (October 10) as part of its pre-release buzz.
'Gondhal' previews ahead of worldwide release
Gondhal has already caught attention as India's Oscar entry.
The global release is set for a later date, so if you're near one of these locations, you get first dibs!