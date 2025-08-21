'Good Boy' trailer gets people asking this question
The trailer for Ben Leonberg's new supernatural horror film, Good Boy, is out—and people can't stop talking about Indy, the heroic dog at the center of it all.
Told from Indy's perspective as he protects his loved ones from dark entities, the movie drops October 3, 2025.
The unique storytelling has fans curious but also anxious about what happens to Indy.
'Good Boy' already got positive buzz after SXSW premiere
After the trailer launched, Google searches for "Does the dog die in Good Boy?" shot up by 2000%. Many are bracing for an emotional ending like Old Yeller, though some posts reassure that "the dog does NOT die."
Good Boy already got positive buzz after its SXSW Film & TV Festival premiere and stars Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden—and director Leonberg's real-life pup Indy.