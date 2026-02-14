'Good Omens' finale special to premiere on May 13

Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date for the third and final season of Good Omens. The show, based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel, will return with a 90-minute special on May 13, 2026. The announcement comes nearly three years after the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, which saw angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) finally sharing a kiss before parting ways again.

Twitter Post Here's the release date announcement teaser And finally...3. See you soon 😇😈 pic.twitter.com/kfWa1qOElR — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 13, 2026

Production challenges Gaiman's assault allegations led to production halt The show has received critical acclaim since its debut in May 2019. However, the production faced controversy after Gaiman was accused of sexual assault by five women in 2024. The allegations led to a halt in his career and all ongoing projects, including The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives. Gaiman has since denied these allegations.

Actor's perspective Gaiman reduced involvement in the final season In October 2024, Deadline reported that Gaiman had agreed to reduce his involvement in the finale. Additionally, speaking about the delays earlier, Tennant had said, "There's been a slight rejig with the personnel. But we still get to tell that story. I think it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger."

Actor's statement Sheen was relieved that the story has been wrapped up Speaking to The Times in June, Sheen said he was relieved they finished the story, but under "really difficult, complicated, disturbing context." He added, "I hope people get to see it, but that is out of our hands." Filming for the finale took place in Scotland in early 2025, and a cast and crew screening happened in December. Sheen confirmed the news on social media.