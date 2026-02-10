Sexual assault lawsuits against Neil Gaiman thrown out

Federal judges in the United States have dismissed three lawsuits against bestselling author Neil Gaiman . The lawsuits, filed by Scarlett Pavlovich, accused Gaiman of sexually assaulting her while she worked as a nanny for his family in New Zealand in 2022. The cases were dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, with Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston dismissing the Massachusetts lawsuit, Judge James Peterson dismissing the Wisconsin lawsuit, and Pavlovich withdrawing the New York lawsuit.

Case progression Pavlovich initially filed lawsuits in 3 states Pavlovich initially filed lawsuits against Gaiman and his wife Amanda Palmer in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and New York. However, she later withdrew the New York lawsuit after realizing Palmer's jurisdictional change from New York to Massachusetts. The Wisconsin lawsuit was partially dropped by Pavlovich against Palmer before the rest of it was dismissed by Judge Peterson for lack of jurisdiction. Pavlovich was directed to pursue the case in New Zealand.

Defense argument Gaiman's attorneys claim lawsuits are a smear campaign Gaiman's attorneys have argued that the lawsuits are a smear campaign and should be dismissed. They claim Pavlovich and Gaiman had a brief relationship with "consensual physical intimacy." According to them, the New Zealand police investigated her allegations but found them meritless. The attorneys also argued that any legal disputes should be resolved in New Zealand, not the US.

