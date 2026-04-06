Gopi returns to action in 'Ottakomban' 1st look poster
Entertainment
Suresh Gopi is making a comeback to action films with Ottakomban, directed by Mathews Thomas.
The first-look poster, dropped on Easter, shows Gopi looking fierce, alongside the tagline, Though I fall, I will rise again, hinting at a story about resilience and bouncing back.
'Ottakomban' features Anagha Lal Jose Vijayaraghavan
Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, the film features a strong cast: Anagha, Lal, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Vijayaraghavan.
With cinematographer Shaji Kumar and composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar on board plus multiple stunt teams involved, expect some serious action scenes.
Ottakomban hits theaters later this year as part of a lineup of projects featuring Jayasurya, S. J. Suryah, and Mohanlal.