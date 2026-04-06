Gopi returns to action in 'Ottakomban' 1st look poster

'Ottakomban' features Anagha Lal Jose Vijayaraghavan

Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, the film features a strong cast: Anagha, Lal, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Vijayaraghavan.

With cinematographer Shaji Kumar and composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar on board plus multiple stunt teams involved, expect some serious action scenes.

Ottakomban hits theaters later this year as part of a lineup of projects featuring Jayasurya, S. J. Suryah, and Mohanlal.