Gor hospitalized with dengue after Delhi ad shoot, Chandwani posts

Avika Gor has been hospitalized after testing positive for dengue. Pushed through a high fever for five days and still managed to wrap up a pending shoot before her condition worsened in Delhi for an ad shoot.

Her husband, Milind Chandwani, shared on Instagram that Avika said, "Someone will suffer a loss, someone's time will be wasted, someone's money will be lost. I don't want that. I'll do as much as I can."