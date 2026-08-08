Gor hospitalized with dengue after Delhi ad shoot, Chandwani posts
Entertainment
Avika Gor has been hospitalized after testing positive for dengue. Pushed through a high fever for five days and still managed to wrap up a pending shoot before her condition worsened in Delhi for an ad shoot.
Her husband, Milind Chandwani, shared on Instagram that Avika said, "Someone will suffer a loss, someone's time will be wasted, someone's money will be lost. I don't want that. I'll do as much as I can."
Chandwani asks fans to pray
Milind praised Avika's dedication and asked fans to pray for her speedy recovery.
The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2020, got engaged in June 2025 and got married in September 2025; their wedding celebrations were held on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga.