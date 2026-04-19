Goregaon concert bouncer arrested after 2 MBA students died Entertainment Apr 19, 2026

Two MBA students died after taking drugs and alcohol at a Goregaon concert in Mumbai, and now a bouncer has been arrested for letting people in without tickets.

Police say Pradip Arvind Gupta took ₹1,000 each from two people to sneak them in on April 11; the tragedy unfolded the next day when several students fell seriously ill.