Goregaon concert bouncer arrested after 2 MBA students died
Entertainment
Two MBA students died after taking drugs and alcohol at a Goregaon concert in Mumbai, and now a bouncer has been arrested for letting people in without tickets.
Police say Pradip Arvind Gupta took ₹1,000 each from two people to sneak them in on April 11; the tragedy unfolded the next day when several students fell seriously ill.
Authorities detain 10 in drug probe
With Gupta's arrest, 10 people, including alleged drug suppliers and event organizers, are now in custody.
Police are still investigating how drugs got into the venue and say as they dig deeper into what went wrong that night.