Goregaon concert drug overdose deaths: 2 MBA students, suspect detained

Sheetal Salvi says classmate gave pills

A fellow student, Sheetal Salvi, survived after falling ill and shared that her classmate gave her the pills.

So far, 10 people, including several students and suspected peddlers, have been arrested. Police are also looking into suspicious money transfers from that night and have questioned around 45 people.

Interestingly, all accused students had job offers lined up with top companies, adding another layer to this ongoing investigation.