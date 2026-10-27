Gosling's Dead Man's Bones release 1st song in 17 years
Entertainment
Ryan Gosling and his band Dead Man's Bones just dropped their first song in 17 years, "Lost in the Night."
The track, produced by Tim Anderson, landed right before Halloween and comes with a moody black-and-white video starring Rain Spencer and Noah Jupe.
The band thanked fans on Instagram and hinted there's more music on the way.
Gosling and Shields's 2009 album
Dead Man's Bones, Gosling and Zach Shields, made waves in 2009 with their self-titled album full of haunting vibes (and even a children's choir).
Their songs have shown up in movies like The Conjuring.
Outside the band, Gosling has flexed his musical chops in La La Land and hit the charts with "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.