Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' hits Prime Video and Apple TV
Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, is now up for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it's based on Andy Weir's hit novel.
The story kicks off with Grace, a junior high teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship after a long coma, trying to figure out what went wrong.
Teacher and alien fight astrophage
Grace isn't just fighting to survive: he's trying to stop a parasite called astrophage from wiping out Earth. He ends up teaming with Rocky, an alien from another planet, in a pretty epic save-the-world mission.
The movie also stars Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, and Ken Leung.
With an IMDb rating of 8.3/10 since its March 20 release and music by Daniel Pemberton, it's definitely worth checking out if you're into space adventures (just make sure you've got an active subscription).