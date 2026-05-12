Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' hits Prime Video and Apple TV

Teacher and alien fight astrophage

Grace isn't just fighting to survive: he's trying to stop a parasite called astrophage from wiping out Earth. He ends up teaming with Rocky, an alien from another planet, in a pretty epic save-the-world mission.

The movie also stars Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, and Ken Leung.

With an IMDb rating of 8.3/10 since its March 20 release and music by Daniel Pemberton, it's definitely worth checking out if you're into space adventures (just make sure you've got an active subscription).