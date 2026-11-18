Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' re-release set for December 11, 2026
Sci-fi fans, get ready: Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is making a big-screen comeback on December 11, 2026.
Amazon MGM is bringing the hit film back after its impressive over $600 million worldwide box office run and glowing 95% Rotten Tomatoes score.
The story follows Ryland Grace (Gosling) as he teams up with an alien to save humanity from a cosmic threat.
'Project Hail Mary' IMAX, Prime Video
The re-release features IMAX and 70-mm screenings for that extra-epic space vibe, landing just before blockbusters like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3.
If you'd rather stay in, Project Hail Mary is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video, so you can catch all the action however you like.