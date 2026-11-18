Sci-fi fans, get ready: Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is making a big-screen comeback on December 11, 2026.

Amazon MGM is bringing the hit film back after its impressive over $600 million worldwide box office run and glowing 95% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The story follows Ryland Grace (Gosling) as he teams up with an alien to save humanity from a cosmic threat.