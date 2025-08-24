Next Article
'Gossip Girl' alum Blake Lively returns to big screen
Blake Lively is making a comeback to theaters as both star and producer of The Survival List, a new action-romantic comedy from Lionsgate.
The story centers on Annie, a reality TV producer who ends up stranded on an island with survival "expert" Chopper Lane—only to discover he's not what he seems.
Lively's 1st theatrical release since last year
This marks Lively's first theatrical release since 2024's It Ends With Us, which made headlines for its box office success and ongoing legal drama.
The Survival List also features writing from Tom Melia (Rye Lane) and production by Marc Platt, signaling an exciting new chapter in Lively's career for fans who love her mix of sharp humor and heart.