'GoT' action director joins Rishab Shetty's 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'
What's the story
Rishab Shetty, who shot to fame with the Kantara franchise, will soon be seen in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will see him as the iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To make it an action-packed spectacle, makers have reportedly roped in an award-winning and internationally acclaimed team of action directors. The team is headed by Mark Henson, famous for his work on Game of Thrones and Gravity.
Team expansion
Team also includes these acclaimed action directors
As per Variety India, apart from Henson, the team also includes Vlad Rimburg, known for The Fate of the Furious and Bloodshot, and Craig Macrae, who worked on Troy: Fall of a City.
The film's makers are reportedly leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it becomes a massive actioner.
Project details
Film expanded into 2-part series
Originally, The Pride of Bharat was announced as a single feature film based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, makers have now decided to expand it into a two-part series, with the first chapter set to release in 2028 and the second in 2029.
The film is reportedly being made on a budget of over ₹500 crore and will be shot across Maharashtra, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established his kingdom.
Casting news
More about film and Shetty's upcoming projects
Apart from Shetty, the film also stars Arjun Rampal as one of the major antagonists. Shefali Shah will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother, Rajmata Jijabai.
The film is directed by Sandeep Singh and is expected to be a grand retelling of Shivaji Maharaj's life and legacy.
Meanwhile, Shetty will next be seen in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma.