'Aegon's Conquest': 'Game of Thrones' movie gets title
What's the story
The upcoming Game of Thrones movie will have the working title Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest. The announcement was made during Warner Bros.'s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. This marks the first time the GoT franchise will be adapted for the big screen. However, it's possible that the title may change in the future.
Plot details
What is 'Aegon's Conquest' about?
The movie will reportedly follow the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen from George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. His history was told in Martin's Fire and Blood, which detailed the history of the Targaryen kings. Aegon was the first king to unite Westeros under one rule, forging the Iron Throne from his enemies' melted weapons.
Writer's involvement
Who is attached to the project?
Beau Willimon, known for his work as the showrunner of Netflix's House of Cards and a writer on Disney+'s Star Wars series Andor, will pen the script for Aegon's Conquest. The GoT franchise continues to expand with Season 3 of House of the Dragon set to premiere this summer. HBO has also ordered a second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.