The movie will be set in Westeros

'Aegon's Conquest': 'Game of Thrones' movie gets title

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:20 am Apr 15, 202610:20 am

What's the story

The upcoming Game of Thrones movie will have the working title Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest. The announcement was made during Warner Bros.'s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. This marks the first time the GoT franchise will be adapted for the big screen. However, it's possible that the title may change in the future.