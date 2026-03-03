'GoT's Tanzelle actor on racial backlash: I'm employed, following dreams Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Tanzyn Crawford, who plays Tanselle in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, opened up about facing racial backlash after joining the show.

She shared that stepping into such a beloved world was tough when some fans didn't see her vision, but said, "I definitely did get some negativity around race, but at the end of the day, I'm employed—and I'm following my dreams."

George RR Martin told Crawford, "You're exactly what I pictured [for Tanselle]."