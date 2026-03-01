Goutam Ghose becomes Kolkata's new sheriff, replacing late Mukherjee
Legendary filmmaker Goutam Ghose has just been named the new Sheriff of Kolkata for 2026, filling a role that's been empty for five years.
The appointment, made by West Bengal's Governor on the High Court's recommendation, is purely honorary and comes with ceremonial duties—no real power attached.
More about the role
The Sheriff position might sound old-school, but it's a nod to Kolkata's history and culture.
Past Sheriffs include poets, actors, and sports icons.
With Ghose stepping in, it highlights how the city values its creative leaders and keeps tradition alive in a modern way.
Ghose's cinematic journey
Goutam Ghose is one of India's most celebrated filmmakers. He has directed acclaimed films like Paar and Moner Manush.
His trophy shelf includes 16 National Film Awards and international honors from Venice to Tashkent—so he definitely brings star power to the role.
Ghose replaces writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee
Ghose follows writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee, who served as Sheriff in 2019 and passed away earlier this year.
The handover marks both an end of an era and a fresh chapter for this unique city tradition.