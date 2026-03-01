Goutam Ghose becomes Kolkata's new sheriff, replacing late Mukherjee

Legendary filmmaker Goutam Ghose has just been named the new Sheriff of Kolkata for 2026, filling a role that's been empty for five years. The appointment, made by West Bengal's Governor on the High Court's recommendation, is purely honorary and comes with ceremonial duties—no real power attached.

More about the role The Sheriff position might sound old-school, but it's a nod to Kolkata's history and culture.

Past Sheriffs include poets, actors, and sports icons.

With Ghose stepping in, it highlights how the city values its creative leaders and keeps tradition alive in a modern way.

Ghose's cinematic journey Goutam Ghose is one of India's most celebrated filmmakers. He has directed acclaimed films like Paar and Moner Manush.

His trophy shelf includes 16 National Film Awards and international honors from Venice to Tashkent—so he definitely brings star power to the role.