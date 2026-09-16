Government appoints 18 new CBFC members including Zinta Tripathi Shetty
Big update for Bollywood fans: the government has refreshed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 18 new members, including stars like Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Suniel Shetty.
This shake-up comes after years of inactive members and expired terms: the last update was way back in 2017.
Makers allege 127 cuts for 'Satluj'
The CBFC decides what films can actually make it to screens in India.
Lately, there's been a lot of drama around movie approvals, like Satluj (formerly Punjab 95), whose makers had alleged that the board sought 127 cuts before it eventually got pulled from streaming.
Other films like Welcome To The Jungle, and Jana Nayagan have also run into similar roadblocks.
With this new team on board, there's hope things might get smoother for filmmakers and fans alike.