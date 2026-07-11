Government committee wants 'Satluj' ban kept after ZEE5 removal
Entertainment
A government committee wants the movie Satluj to remain banned after it was pulled from ZEE5 just two days post-release earlier this month.
The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Honey Trehan, tells the real-life story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight to expose illegal cremations during Punjab's turbulent 1990s.
Officials cite security threats in 'Satluj'
Officials say Satluj could threaten national security and public order, arguing it shows state actions in a negative light while downplaying insurgent violence.
They are also worried some scenes might fuel separatist ideas.
Instead of edits, the panel asked filmmakers and ZEE5 to remove any pirated versions online, stressing that keeping the film offline is about protecting peace and safety.