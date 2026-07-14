Government mulls legal action after Dosanjh 'Satluj' screened without CBFC
The government is considering legal steps after Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj was screened publicly without a CBFC certificate.
The movie, based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, dropped on Zee5 July 3, but was pulled just two days later.
Still, it's being shown at gurdwaras and community halls in multiple states.
Filmmakers refused CBFC's 127 cuts
CBFC reportedly asked for 127 cuts, which the filmmakers didn't agree to, so official certification never happened.
Despite this, people are holding screenings across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jammu.
Now the Center has told state governments to step in since public screenings need CBFC clearance (even though streaming platforms follow different rules).
Meanwhile, a court petition is pushing for Satluj to return to Zee5 after nearly four years of certification hurdles.