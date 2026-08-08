Government plans new streaming rules after parliamentary report criticizes system
Entertainment
The government is gearing up to bring in new rules for streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, aiming to address concerns about content that some find "offensive" and to better protect individual rights.
This push comes from a recent parliamentary report, which says the current system isn't strict enough.
Streaming platforms face new safety measures
Plans include mandatory age checks, parental controls, and penalties if platforms don't follow the rules.
There's also talk of an independent panel, made up of experts in child development, law, and education, to review flagged shows or movies and handle public complaints.
The goal: make online content safer for everyone, especially younger viewers.