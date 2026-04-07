Government tells BARC to stop news TRPs for 4 weeks
Entertainment
The government has told BARC to stop sharing TV ratings (TRPs) for news channels for the next four weeks.
This move comes as the Israel-Iran conflict heats up, and aims to keep news coverage more responsible and less sensational during this tense period.
Ministry hopes to curb sensationalism
By pausing TRP reports, the ministry hopes to reduce unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content reporting and encourage channels to focus on accurate, balanced updates instead of hype.
It's all about making sure viewers get facts, not just flashy headlines, while global tensions run high.