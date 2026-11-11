Government to curb film and commercial events at educational institutions
The government is working on new rules to stop film promotions and other commercial events from taking over the premises of educational institutions.
This comes after concerns about student safety and complaints that some colleges and some private educational institutions were letting nonacademic activities interrupt classes, even shutting down for movie promotions.
Guidelines require educational institutions notify authorities
The government is considering guidelines that could require educational institutions to submit advance details to local education department officials and the police before hosting big gatherings, so crowd control and fire safety are covered.
The new guidelines will also make a clear difference between minor events at educational institutions and larger, disruptive ones, so students can still enjoy fun activities without putting anyone at risk.