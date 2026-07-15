Government weighs requiring CBFC clearance for OTT films after 'Satluj'
Entertainment
After the film Satluj dropped on ZEE5 without CBFC approval and was pulled just days later, the government is thinking about changing IT Rules.
The big idea? All movies on streaming platforms like ZEE5 or Netflix might soon need CBFC clearance before release.
'Satluj' pulled over national security concerns
Right now, OTT films skip CBFC checks, but Satluj, which covers activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's investigation into mass cremations in Punjab, was taken down over national security concerns.
Even so, it's still being shown privately in Punjab, stirring up political tensions ahead of elections.
A government panel wants to keep the online ban, citing laws meant to protect public order and national security.