'Governor: The Silent Savior' 1st look shows Bajpayee in shadow
The first look at Governor: The Silent Savior is here, showing Manoj Bajpayee in a tense, shadowy corridor, just in time for his birthday.
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film teases high stakes with the tagline, "If I fail... India fails," hinting at a story where one person's choices could impact the whole nation.
June 12 release features Trivedi music
Set for release on June 12, 2026, this political drama brings together National Award-winning talent and music by Amit Trivedi.
Inspired by the life of a late former governor, it explores what real leadership looks like during a crisis.
The film's Instagram says it all: "We are a world power today because an unsung hero fought an untold war," setting the stage for a story about duty and sacrifice behind closed doors.