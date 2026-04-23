'Governor: The Silent Savior' 1st look shows Bajpayee in shadow

June 12 release features Trivedi music

Set for release on June 12, 2026, this political drama brings together National Award-winning talent and music by Amit Trivedi.

Inspired by the life of a late former governor, it explores what real leadership looks like during a crisis.

The film's Instagram says it all: "We are a world power today because an unsung hero fought an untold war," setting the stage for a story about duty and sacrifice behind closed doors.