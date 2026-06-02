'Governor' trailer starring Bajpayee released ahead of June 12
The trailer for Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is out now and the film lands in theaters on June 12.
Set during India's economic crisis of the 1990s, it promises a detailed look at the politics and institutions of that era.
Director Chinmay Mandlekar and Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have gone all-in on period details to make the story feel real.
'Governor' recreates 1990s with Bajpayee accent
Bajpayee fully committed to his role: he worked on his accent, and filmmakers recreated old-school locations by removing modern touches like cars and mobile towers.
The team nailed authentic costumes and hairstyles too.
With intense dialogues, music by Amit Trivedi, and lyrics from Javed Akhtar, Governor aims to bring history alive for a new generation while exploring survival and power struggles of that time.