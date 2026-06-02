'Governor' trailer starring Bajpayee released ahead of June 12 Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

The trailer for Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is out now and the film lands in theaters on June 12.

Set during India's economic crisis of the 1990s, it promises a detailed look at the politics and institutions of that era.

Director Chinmay Mandlekar and Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have gone all-in on period details to make the story feel real.