Govil and Chikhlia reunite for 'Notice' almost 39 years later
Entertainment
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, famous for playing Ram and Sita in the classic 1987 Ramayan TV series, are reuniting on screen almost 39 years after their first outing for a new film called Notice.
Directed by Pradeep Gupta, the movie dives into themes of standing up against injustice, and marks their first feature film together since their legendary TV days.
'Notice' precedes 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Notice drops just before Ramayana: Part 1 (out November 8), where Govil appears as King Dashrath.
The timing is pretty special for fans who grew up watching their iconic partnership. After Ramayan, they also starred together in Luv Kush, so seeing them share the screen again brings a mix of nostalgia and excitement, while promising a fresh story for today's audience.