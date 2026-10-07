Govil appears as King Dashrath in 'Ramayana' 1st look
Entertainment
Arun Govil, known for playing Lord Rama, is switching things up: he'll now appear as King Dashrath (Rama's dad) in Nitesh Tiwari's new Ramayana film.
The first look shows him in full royal mode, marking a nostalgic but fresh twist for fans.
Part 1 of the movie drops November 5, 2026.
Kapoor Pallavi Yash lead 'Ramayana' cast
This two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
It's produced by Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations on board. Sony Pictures will handle global release, excluding India, while Dharma Productions manages Hindi distribution.
Part 2 lands on Diwali 2027 across five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.