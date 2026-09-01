Govinda to star in 'Rise and Fall' Season 2? 

Govinda, who previously hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke, has been a guest on several talent-based reality shows.

He has made appearances on Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, and Super Dancer. He also appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

His last appearance was on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa when he came to pick up his wife Sunita Ahuja after her exit from the show due to health reasons.