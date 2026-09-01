Govinda to star in 'Rise and Fall' Season 2?
What's the story
The Indian reality TV scene is thriving like never before. In fact, Rise and Fall, which had its first season last year, will likely feature 1990s superstar Govinda in its second run. Variety India has learnt that the veteran star has been approached for the show and is currently in talks to join the cast. If all goes well, this will mark Govinda's debut in the reality TV space as a contestant.
Past appearances
His previous reality TV appearances
Govinda, who previously hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke, has been a guest on several talent-based reality shows.
He has made appearances on Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, and Super Dancer. He also appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.
His last appearance was on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa when he came to pick up his wife Sunita Ahuja after her exit from the show due to health reasons.
Show details
About 'Rise and Fall'
Rise and Fall is an Indian adaptation of the British show created by Studio Lambert.
The first season was hosted by Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and a panelist on Shark Tank India.
It saw 15 celebrity contestants competing in a unique "penthouse and basement" format where they were divided into rulers and workers.
Actor Arjun Bijlani won this season.
Personal matters
Latest on Govinda and Ahuja's marriage
Govinda and Ahuja's marriage has been making headlines for some time now. She has been publicly criticizing his alleged closeness with Komal Rani Swarnkar, claiming that he wants to marry her.
In December 2024, Ahuja filed for divorce at Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as reasons.
However, a few days ago, his manager confirmed that she had withdrawn the case and that their disputes have been settled amicably.