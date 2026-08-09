Why David Dhawan and Govinda stopped collaborating
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda, who has worked in several films directed by David Dhawan, recently opened up about why their collaboration came to an end. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We did 17 films together... Jis waqt use aisa laga ki samay aa gaya hai ki main Govinda ke saath aur aage nahi badh paunga, woh theher gaye."
Unfulfilled aspirations
'He was going according to his thinking'
Govinda further said, "I wanted us to do an 18th and also a 19th film together, but he didn't do it. So I felt that he was going according to his thinking. I never had any doubt about it."
Despite their professional split, Govinda acknowledged that their personal relationship remained intact.
He admitted to sometimes getting "upset" with Dhawan but emphasized that they understood each other through regular communication.
Personal connection
Govinda reached out to Dhawan before his latest film release
Govinda also revealed that he reached out to Dhawan before the release of his latest film.
"Abhi jab unki film aane se pehle phone kiya tha. Mujhe laga unse mulaqat karni chahiye," he said.
"Unhone release ke baad mujhe call kiya and kaha ki tu apni taklif se bahar nikal."
The actor added that even now, when his name comes up, Dhawan gets emotional.
"He is sincere. He is a good guy," the veteran actor said.
Cherished collaboration
On his bond with Kader Khan
Govinda also spoke about his fond memories of working with the late actor Kader Khan. The duo, who starred in numerous films together, had a unique chemistry.
"My dialogues, my chemistry... Everything was pre-programmed. It was because of Kader Khan that I understood the pre-programming," he said.
They collaborated on movies like Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Hero No 1, among many others.
Heartwarming anecdote
Govinda's memories with Khan
Govinda remembered a particularly touching moment when Khan kissed his hand and said, "Tum mein baat hai Govinda."
The actor said that Khan's performance style was unique and once he understood it, their chemistry blossomed.
"He used to perform in the same tune. That was his performance. So it took some time, but when he came to know how I work, he fell in love with me," Govinda fondly recalled.