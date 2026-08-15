'Get defamed...': Govinda calls out Sunita for 'sugar daddy' remark
What's the story
Actor Govinda has finally responded to his wife Sunita Ahuja's recent "sugar daddy" remark, which was directed at his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The comment was made after Ahuja publicly accused Govinda of having an affair with the actor. In response, Govinda expressed disappointment over her remarks and urged her to refrain from making public statements that could harm his reputation and work.
Statement
'You are leaving no stone unturned to ensure...'
Govinda said, "When you were working, whether it was your food show (Maa Hai Na) or [Lock Upp], you used [our daughter] Tina Ahuja to invite me to both programs and took my support."
"Of course, that was your right."
"Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that I lose public support, get defamed, or face losses in my work."
Ageism defense
'Since you have repeatedly raised the issue of age...'
Govinda also addressed comments about his age and pairing with younger actors.
He said, "Since you have repeatedly raised the issue of age, let me remind you that many leading actors in the country have worked with younger actresses."
"Those actresses gained opportunities, recognition, and success while the actors continued to appear youthful on screen."
"It seems you do not want people to see me in that light."
Warning
'Sunita ji, you have started using far too many abusive...'
Govinda also took offense to what he described as Ahuja's use of abusive language.
He said, "And yes, I would like to say this again. Sunita ji, you have started using far too many abusive expressions."
"If people begin speaking to you in the same manner, it would be embarrassing for all of us. Don't do this."
Final appeal
'Please maintain some boundaries. Thank you'
Concluding the first part of his statement, Govinda appealed to Ahuja to stop making public remarks about him.
He said, "I believe there may come a time when you might need my support again."
"So I request you to stop making such statements and publicly insulting me through these podcasts."
"Please maintain some boundaries. Thank you."
Roopa promotions
Meanwhile, on the work front for Govinda
Govinda and Swarnkar have recently been in the news for their promotional appearances for their upcoming film Roopa.
They were first spotted together at Mumbai airport, months after Ahuja had hinted that the woman allegedly involved with her husband was a newcomer named Komal.
Govinda was seen with the actor again on Friday, bringing the old allegations roaring back into the spotlight.