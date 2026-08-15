'Get defamed...': Govinda calls out Sunita for 'sugar daddy' remark

Govinda said, "When you were working, whether it was your food show (Maa Hai Na) or [Lock Upp], you used [our daughter] Tina Ahuja to invite me to both programs and took my support."

"Of course, that was your right."

"Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that I lose public support, get defamed, or face losses in my work."