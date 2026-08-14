'Sharam to aana chahiye...': Sunita reacts to Govinda's rumored girlfriend

When asked about Govinda and Swarnkar's film promotion, Ahuja said, "The picture must be made first."

"Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions...now what can I say?"

She then slammed Govinda and Swarnkar for their appearance together.

"Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le leke ghoom raha hai, sharam to aana chahiye thoda isko (He's roaming with a girl his daughter's age, he should be ashamed)."