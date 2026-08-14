'Sharam to aana chahiye...': Sunita reacts to Govinda's rumored girlfriend
What's the story
Actor Govinda was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with newcomer actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. The sighting reignited rumors of an alleged affair between the two, which his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has now responded to. In a candid interview with paparazzi, she expressed her displeasure over Govinda's association with someone much younger than him.
Details
'He's roaming with a girl his daughter's age'
When asked about Govinda and Swarnkar's film promotion, Ahuja said, "The picture must be made first."
"Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions...now what can I say?"
She then slammed Govinda and Swarnkar for their appearance together.
"Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le leke ghoom raha hai, sharam to aana chahiye thoda isko (He's roaming with a girl his daughter's age, he should be ashamed)."
Fashion critique
Ahuja also slammed Swarnkar's fashion
Ahuja further criticized Swarnkar's fashion, saying, "Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hain, kapde to dhang ka peheno (Your sugar daddy is so rich, at least dress properly)."
"Hum log ko dekho kya style mei chalte hain (Look at us dressed so stylishly)."
She added, "Very bad, he's lost his mind."
Speculation
Who is Swarnkar?
Before being spotted with Govinda, Swarnkar was not a household name, leading to speculation about her identity.
She reportedly hails from Uttar Pradesh and has 15.6k followers on Instagram.
MoneyControl reported that she will be seen in Govinda's upcoming films Roopa and Duniyadari.
Ahuja and Govinda have been married since 1987 and have two children.
This isn't the first time the latter has faced allegations of infidelity.