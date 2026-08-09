'Kind of suicidal...': Govinda recalls grief after mother's death
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda recently opened up about his close bond with his late mother, Nirmala Devi. He revealed that her death in 1996 left him deeply distressed and consumed by grief. The actor even walked into the Narmada River, believing he would somehow "meet" her again. He later admitted to being "kind of" suicidal during this painful phase.
Details
'I thought I would go a little farther...'
Speaking to ANI, Govinda recalled the immense pain he felt after his mother's death.
He said, "I was in a lot of pain. I was in tremendous pain. At that point, I felt that everything was over; that was it."
"So, I was at the Narmada River. I thought I would go a little farther into the river and that I would meet my mother again."
Reflection
He clarified he didn't see it as a suicide attempt
When asked if he felt suicidal, Govinda said, "Kind of. I was deeply attached to my mother. I was too much in love with her."
However, he clarified that he didn't see his actions as a suicide attempt. "That's what the world calls it. People use suicide-type of words. We don't really have anything like that," he said.
Turning point
A priest saved him
While he was in the river, a priest named Ram Kundal approached him and helped him out.
"He called out to me and came toward me. I came out of the river and he asked, 'What happened, Govinda?'"
This encounter made him realize he was doing something wrong and that he had to live for his children.
It took him over 15 days to come out of that state of mind and find a different purpose in life.
Career outlook
Changes in Govinda's life after this incident
Govinda's perspective on films, acting, and stardom also changed after this incident.
He said, "Films are just like toys for me." "But I believe that films, acting, stardom, heroism... whatever we have received, we have received from God."
"But the real achievement for me was that I could serve my family and my mother. I could fulfill all the wishes she had imagined for me, what she had thought my son Govinda would achieve when he turned 21."
Legacy
More about Devi and Govinda's work front
Devi was a renowned Hindustani classical vocalist and actor. She passed away on June 15, 1996, at the age of 69.
Govinda has often opened up about his close bond with his mother and how her death affected him deeply.
On the work front, he is currently promoting his upcoming film Roopa, which features newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar.