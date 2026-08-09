'Kind of suicidal...': Govinda recalls grief after mother's death

While he was in the river, a priest named Ram Kundal approached him and helped him out.

"He called out to me and came toward me. I came out of the river and he asked, 'What happened, Govinda?'"

This encounter made him realize he was doing something wrong and that he had to live for his children.

It took him over 15 days to come out of that state of mind and find a different purpose in life.