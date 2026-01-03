LOADING...
Govinda's niece rules out foul play in 2024 shooting incident
Ragini Khanna opens up about her uncle Govinda shooting himself

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 03, 2026
04:26 pm
What's the story

In 2024, Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg. The incident left his fans worried, but he recovered soon after. Ragini Khanna, his niece and a fellow actor, has now spoken about the incident, sharing details of what happened that day. She is the daughter of Govinda's sister, Kamini Khanna.

Family response

Khanna's initial reaction to the shooting incident

Recalling the night when her mother received a call about Govinda's accident, Khanna told journalist Vickey Lalwani, "My mother told me she had gotten a call saying that Chichi mama has gotten shot." "We were shocked at that time, then my mother told me that he shot himself." She shared that she decided to visit Govinda at the hospital later, giving herself time to calm down first.

Defense

Khanna defended Govinda amid speculation of foul play

Khanna dismissed any foul play and defended her uncle. She said, "There were 200 cops at the hospital itself, and 50 cops were outside his house." "How can you escape that kind of a situation if it is not genuine?" "I have full faith in our police. They have done their due diligence, and they got satisfactory results." "Because if somebody else had been involved, he couldn't have escaped after doing something like this to such a big personality."

Actor's statement

Govinda's explanation for having a loaded gun

After the incident, Govinda held a press conference and explained why he had a loaded gun at home. He said, "When we are getting ready in the morning itself feels like whatever you are doing in haste is right...I'm a bit careless/carefree by nature, so I felt nothing was wrong." "I hope something like this doesn't happen to anyone, they can learn from my incident."