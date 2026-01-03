Govinda's niece rules out foul play in 2024 shooting incident

In 2024, Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg . The incident left his fans worried, but he recovered soon after. Ragini Khanna, his niece and a fellow actor, has now spoken about the incident, sharing details of what happened that day. She is the daughter of Govinda's sister, Kamini Khanna.

Family response Khanna's initial reaction to the shooting incident Recalling the night when her mother received a call about Govinda's accident, Khanna told journalist Vickey Lalwani, "My mother told me she had gotten a call saying that Chichi mama has gotten shot." "We were shocked at that time, then my mother told me that he shot himself." She shared that she decided to visit Govinda at the hospital later, giving herself time to calm down first.

Defense Khanna defended Govinda amid speculation of foul play Khanna dismissed any foul play and defended her uncle. She said, "There were 200 cops at the hospital itself, and 50 cops were outside his house." "How can you escape that kind of a situation if it is not genuine?" "I have full faith in our police. They have done their due diligence, and they got satisfactory results." "Because if somebody else had been involved, he couldn't have escaped after doing something like this to such a big personality."