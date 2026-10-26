Govinda says Ahuja withdrew divorce plea and separation unlikely
Entertainment
Govinda recently spoke about his marriage, sharing that his wife Sunita Ahuja had withdrawn her divorce plea and that separation isn't on the cards.
He said warmly that, in his community, there is no word like divorce and called Sunita his first love, adding that his home will always be open to her.
Govinda says he respected Ahuja's independence
Govinda explained he's always respected Sunita's independence, especially after his mother passed away, and has given her the freedom to live as she wishes.
Even though they've had public disagreements, he made it clear he can't imagine life without her and remains committed to their relationship.