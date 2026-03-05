Govinda slams social media misuse amid 'small shows' criticism

Bollywood actor Govinda has finally addressed the recent criticism over his appearances at "small shows," after videos of him dancing went viral. The actor, who was once a box office king with his comic timing and dance moves, has recently been spotted more at public events than in film studios. Responding to the trolls, he said that he was never egoistic.

Event details Why was Govinda getting trolled? Govinda recently attended a school event in Pratapgarh and surprised the audience with an impromptu dance to his hit track Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. He also sang Angna Mein Baba and recited some of his iconic dialogues. However, videos from the event soon went viral, with some netizens questioning why the veteran actor was performing at what they called "small shows."

Social media Govinda clears the air In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Govinda responded to this narrative. He said, "Wo jinhen chhota keh rahe hain wo ek CM ka hai. Aur second jo hai, Member of Parliament hain. Unhen keh rahe hain." He added that social media is not under anyone's control and that many people misuse its power, noting that headlines are often published online without proper fact-checking.

