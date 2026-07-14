Gowariker directs 4 part 'Temple Raiders's docudrama on idol smuggling
Entertainment
Ashutosh Gowariker, the director behind Lagaan, is tackling the world of stolen temple idols in his new docudrama series Temple Raiders.
This four-part show, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and created by Raghav Khanna, follows how sacred artifacts are smuggled from Indian temples to collectors and museums across the globe.
'Temple Raiders' blends interviews and dramatizations
Gowariker shared that working on Temple Raiders made him feel "There was anger, there was compassion, and I was alarmed" at how widespread these thefts are.
The series blends interviews with experts and dramatized scenes to reveal how these crimes happen, and to shine a light on people working hard to bring lost idols back home.